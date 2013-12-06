New Issue-Spar Nord Bank prices 700 mln DKK 2023 FRN

Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Spar Nord Bank A/S
Issue Amount 700 million Danish crown
Maturity Date December 18, 2023
Coupon 3-Month C+390bp
Payment Date December 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under isuer’s MTN programme
