New Issue-Spar Nord Bank prices 700 mln DKK 2023 FRN

Borrower Spar Nord Bank A/S

Issue Amount 700 million Danish crown

Maturity Date December 18, 2023

Coupon 3-Month C+390bp

Payment Date December 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under isuer’s MTN programme

