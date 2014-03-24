New Issue- Mercedes Benz prices A$100 mln 2017 bond

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date April 7, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.661
Reoffer price 99.661
Yield 3.872 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & WBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
