New Issue- Stadshypotek prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond
March 24, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Stadshypotek prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.56

Reoffer price 99.56

Yield 1.091 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Nomura, Svenska HCM & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1050552006

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
