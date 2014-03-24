New Issue- Stadshypotek prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.56

Reoffer price 99.56

Yield 1.091 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Nomura, Svenska HCM & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1050552006

