CORRECTED-New Issue- MFinance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

(Correction to amend Issuer name from MBank SA to MFinance France SA)
March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower MFinance France SA
Guarantor MBank SA - (formerly known as BRE Bank)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 1, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.484
Yield 2.486 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Erste & UBS
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)