CORRECTED-New Issue- MFinance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Corrections News
March 24, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- MFinance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to amend Issuer name from MBank SA to MFinance France SA)

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower MFinance France SA

Guarantor MBank SA - (formerly known as BRE Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.484

Yield 2.486 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Erste & UBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
