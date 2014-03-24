New Issue-Syngenta prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual Tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Syngenta
Guarantor Syngenta AG, Basel, Switzerland
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2017
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 25 basis points
Issue price 99.895
Reoffer price 99.895
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 28 basis points
Governing Law English
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 2, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.843
Reoffer price 99.843
Yield 1.898 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 80.3bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities,
Santander GBM and Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and A(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
