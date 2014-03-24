New Issue-Syngenta prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual Tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Syngenta

Guarantor Syngenta AG, Basel, Switzerland

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2017

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 25 basis points

Issue price 99.895

Reoffer price 99.895

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 28 basis points

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1050454765

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 2, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.843

Reoffer price 99.843

Yield 1.898 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 80.3bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1050454682

****

Common Terms

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities,

Santander GBM and Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and A(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

