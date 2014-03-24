New Issue- Telefonica prices dual tranche deal

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Telefonica Europe BV

Guarantor Telefonica SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

ISIN XS1050460739

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.875 pct

ISIN XS1050461034

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, CaixaBI, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho,

RBS & Santander

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Dutsch/Spanish

