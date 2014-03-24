FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Telefonica prices dual tranche deal
March 24, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Telefonica prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Telefonica Europe BV

Guarantor Telefonica SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

ISIN XS1050460739

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.875 pct

ISIN XS1050461034

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, CaixaBI, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho,

RBS & Santander

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Dutsch/Spanish

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
