New Issue- Morgan Stanley prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.618

Reoffer price 99.618

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.3bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ, ABN AMRO, Caixabank,

Erste Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, Lloyds, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

