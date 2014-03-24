FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Morgan Stanley prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond
March 24, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Morgan Stanley prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.618

Reoffer price 99.618

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.3bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ, ABN AMRO, Caixabank,

Erste Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, Lloyds, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
