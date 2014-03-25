New Issue-Temenos prices 100 mln SFR 2019 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Temenos Group AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 31, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.35
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.001 pct
Spread 153.7 basis points
Payment Date March 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
