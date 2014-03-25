FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Santander Totta prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Santander Totta prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Santander Totta SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2017

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.98

Reoffer yield 1.507 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.3bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date April 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, Santander & unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN PTBSQDOE0020

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
