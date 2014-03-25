New Issue-Santander Totta prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Santander Totta SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2017

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.98

Reoffer yield 1.507 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.3bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date April 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, Santander & unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN PTBSQDOE0020

