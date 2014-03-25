FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- PfZ Schweiz prices multi tranche deal
March 25, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- PfZ Schweiz prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 412 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 21, 2018

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.256

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0240623741

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 618 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 10, 2021

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.573

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0240623758

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 101.748

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Temporary ISIN CH0240623766

ISIN CH0235475354

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
