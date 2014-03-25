New Issue- ADB prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.860
Reoffer yield 0.422 pct
Spread Minus 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.9bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global EMTN programme
