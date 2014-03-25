New Issue-Swisscom prices 500 mln euro to 2021 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Swisscom AG via Lunar Funding
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 8, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.076
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 108.23
Over the 2.25 pct 9/2021 DBR
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Royal Bank of Scotland and Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and A (S&P)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
