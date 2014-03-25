FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Swisscom prices 500 mln euro to 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Swisscom prices 500 mln euro to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Swisscom AG via Lunar Funding

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 8, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.076

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 108.23

Over the 2.25 pct 9/2021 DBR

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Royal Bank of Scotland and Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and A (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
