New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL3181

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
