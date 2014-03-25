New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 FRN

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL3181

