New Issue- Glencore prices dual tranche deal

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A.

Guarantor Glencore Xstrata plc, Glencore International AG

& Glencore(Schweiz) AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.448

Reoffer price 99.448

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 187.8bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1051003538

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2026

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.431

Spread 178 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.5bp

over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1050842423

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, ING, Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

