New Issue-Leed Building prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Leeds Building Society
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 01, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.798
Reoffer yield 2.657 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suiss, Danske Bank & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme
