New Issue-Leed Building prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Leeds Building Society

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 01, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.798

Reoffer yield 2.657 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suiss, Danske Bank & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme

ISIN XS1050840724

