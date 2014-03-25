New Issue-EADS prices 1 bln euro 2024 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower EADS Finance
Guarantor EADS AERONAUTIC DEFENCE AND SPACE COMPANY EADS N.V.
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date April 2, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.833
Reoffer price 99.833
Yield 2.394 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 81.3bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,HSBC, Commerzbank,
Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Unicredit and
Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
