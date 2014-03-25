FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NWB adds 150 mln euros to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NWB adds 150 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (NWB)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date November 1, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price 99.729

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 16bp

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI< LBBW & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes The issue size will total 575 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Temporary ISIN XS1048424458

ISIN XS0850783134

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
