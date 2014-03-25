New Issue- Banca MPS prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 1, 2019
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.457
Reoffer price 99.457
Yield 3.746 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, JPMorgan, Medio, MPS & RBS
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
