New Issue-ICO prices $500 mln 2016 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 1, 2016
Coupon 1.175 pct
Issue price 99.901
Reoffer price 99.901
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 74.6bp
Over the 2 year UST
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International and JP Morgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
