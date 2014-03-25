FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-ICO prices $500 mln 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-ICO prices $500 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 1, 2016

Coupon 1.175 pct

Issue price 99.901

Reoffer price 99.901

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 74.6bp

Over the 2 year UST

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International and JP Morgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.