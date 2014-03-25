New Issue-ICO prices $500 mln 2016 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 1, 2016

Coupon 1.175 pct

Issue price 99.901

Reoffer price 99.901

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 74.6bp

Over the 2 year UST

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International and JP Morgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

