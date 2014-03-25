New Issue- KfW adds 35 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date August 4, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 88.7575
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 670 million Turkish lira
when fungible
