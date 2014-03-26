New Issue-FMS adds 500 mln euro to 2018 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)

Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the

Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 3, 2018

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.864

Reoffer price 99.864

Reoffer yield 0.660 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1X3FW3

