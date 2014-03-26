FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-FMS adds 500 mln euro to 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-FMS adds 500 mln euro to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)

Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the

Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 3, 2018

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.864

Reoffer price 99.864

Reoffer yield 0.660 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1X3FW3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.