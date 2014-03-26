FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Belgacom prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 26, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Belgacom prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BELGACOM S.A. de droit public

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.631

Reoffer price 99.631

Reoffer Yield 2.417 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 84.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPParibas, JP Morgan, KBC and

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN BE6265262327

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.