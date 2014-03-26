New Issue-Belgacom prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BELGACOM S.A. de droit public

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.631

Reoffer price 99.631

Reoffer Yield 2.417 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 84.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPParibas, JP Morgan, KBC and

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN BE6265262327

