New Issue-VW FS prices 250 mln stg 2020 bond

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkwagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkwagen Financial Services Ag
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 02, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.193
Reoffer price 99.193
Yield 2.887 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts
Payment Date April 02, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barcalys, HSBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under ths issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)