New Issue-Anheuser-Busch prices multi tranche deal

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Guarantor Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC,
Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc
Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc
Brandbrew SA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date March 29, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 38bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2021
Coupon 1.95 pct
Issue price 99.991
Reoffer price 99.991
Yield 1.952 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 31, 2026
Coupon 2.7pct
Issue price 99.848
Reoffer price 99.848
Yield 2.715 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date March 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING &
Santander
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
