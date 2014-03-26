New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln stg 2020 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.601

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2020 UKT

Payment Date April 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barcalays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS and Scotia Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1051861851

