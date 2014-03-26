New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln stg 2020 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date March 07, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.601
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2020 UKT
Payment Date April 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barcalays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS and Scotia Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
