New Issue-BNS prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Guarantor Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor

Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date April 2, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.709

Reoffer Yield 1.06 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44.9bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2/2019 OBL #168

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Scotiabank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

and JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1051305974

