FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-BNS prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BNS prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Guarantor Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor

Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date April 2, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.709

Reoffer Yield 1.06 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44.9bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2/2019 OBL #168

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Scotiabank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

and JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1051305974

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.