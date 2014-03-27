FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ICICI(Bahrain) prices A$150 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-ICICI(Bahrain) prices A$150 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited (Bahrain Branch)

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date April 03, 2019

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.665

Reoffer yield 6.205 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
