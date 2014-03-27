New Issue-ICICI(Bahrain) prices A$150 mln 2019 bond

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited (Bahrain Branch)

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date April 03, 2019

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.665

Reoffer yield 6.205 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

