New Issue-ICICI(Bahrain) prices A$150 mln 2019 bond

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited (Bahrain Branch)
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date April 03, 2019
Coupon 6.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.665
Reoffer yield 6.205 pct
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
