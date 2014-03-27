New Issue-Nationwide Building Society prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Mar 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Irish Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.886

Reoffer price 99.886

Yield 1.689 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s),A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1052676142

