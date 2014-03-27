FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nationwide Building Society prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Nationwide Building Society prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Irish Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.886

Reoffer price 99.886

Yield 1.689 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s),A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1052676142

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
