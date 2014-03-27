New Issue-Duerr prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Duerr
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2021
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.221
Reoffer price 99.221
Yield 3.0 pct
Spread 168.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 207.3bp
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
