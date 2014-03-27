New Issue-Enagas prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU
Guarantor Enaga SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.707
Yield 2.541 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps,equivalent to 140.4bp
Over the 2.0 pct Jan 2022 DBR
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, BNP paribas,CaixaBank, Mediobanca, Mizuho,
Santander GBM and BBVA
Ratings BBB (S&P and A(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
