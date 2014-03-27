FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ABN AMRO prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ABN AMRO prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 24, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.63

Reoffer price 100.63

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0240907094

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
