New Issue- Digital stout prices 300 mln stg 2023 bond
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Digital stout prices 300 mln stg 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Digital Stout Holding, LLC

Guarantor Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

and Digital Realty Trust, LP

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date October 13, 2023

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.393

Yield 4.83 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BAML, Lloyds, BBVA,

Credit Suisse, HSBC, RBC, RBS & Sumitomo

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1022018847

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

