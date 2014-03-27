New Issue- Prologis prices 300 mln euro 2022 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Prologis European Property Fund II
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2022
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.919
Reoffer price 99.919
Spread 148 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
