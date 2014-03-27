FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Prologis prices 300 mln euro 2022 bond
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Prologis prices 300 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Prologis European Property Fund II

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2022

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.919

Reoffer price 99.919

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS1051934831

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
