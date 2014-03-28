FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ dollar extends gains, hits 2 1/2-yr high vs USD
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

NZ dollar extends gains, hits 2 1/2-yr high vs USD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar hit a 2 1/2-year high against the U.S. dollar and scaled a post-float high versus a currency basket on Friday, extending gains on expectations that the country’s interest rates will continue to rise.

The kiwi climbed to $0.8697, a level last seen in August 2011, and closing in on $0.8700, where options are due to expire later in the day.

Against a currency basket, it poked up to 81.03, its strongest since the kiwi was floated in 1985. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.