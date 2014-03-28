FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P: Ratings On Israel Affirmed At 'A+/A-1'; Outlook Stable
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S&P: Ratings On Israel Affirmed At 'A+/A-1'; Outlook Stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

* In our opinion, Israel’s fiscal consolidation is on track, bolstered by

* extra one-off revenues in 2013 and upward revisions to GDP due to new

* calculation methodologies. We expect a modest decline in the gross

* general government debt ratio as a result.

* We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local

* currency sovereign credit ratings on Israel at ‘A+/A-1’.

* The stable outlook reflects our view that the government will continue to

* consolidate the public finances and that the effect of security risks on

* the Israeli economy will be contained

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.