New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 FRN

Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2024

Coupon 6 month EURIBOR + 39 basis points

Issue price 99.9

Reoffer price 99.9

Discount Margin 6 month EURIBOR + 40 basis points

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2RF0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)