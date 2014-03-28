FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2024

Coupon 6 month EURIBOR + 39 basis points

Issue price 99.9

Reoffer price 99.9

Discount Margin 6 month EURIBOR + 40 basis points

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2RF0

