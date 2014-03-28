New Issue-EAA prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2017
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.586
Reoffer price 99.586
Yield 0.62 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
