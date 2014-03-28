New Issue-EAA prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.586

Reoffer price 99.586

Yield 0.62 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000EAA0S22

