New Issue-EAA prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EAA prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.586

Reoffer price 99.586

Yield 0.62 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000EAA0S22

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
