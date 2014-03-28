FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln NOK 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln NOK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 11, 2019

Coupon 3 month NIBOR + 10 basis points

Issue price 99.952

Reoffer price 99.952

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Norwegian

ISIN N00010709256

