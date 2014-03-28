FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Porterbrook prices 250 mln STG 2029 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Porterbrook prices 250 mln STG 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Porterbrook Rail Finance Limited

Guarantor Porterbrook Leasing Mid Company Limited;

Porterbrook Leasing Company Limited;

Porterbrook Leasing Asset Company Limited

Porterbrook March Leasing (4) Limited;

Porterbrook Maintenance Limited

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date April 4, 2029

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.604

Yield 4.662 pct

Spread 157 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6 pct Dec 2028 UKT

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1053449028

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.