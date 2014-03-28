New Issue-Porterbrook prices 250 mln STG 2029 bond

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Porterbrook Rail Finance Limited
Guarantor Porterbrook Leasing Mid Company Limited;
Porterbrook Leasing Company Limited;
Porterbrook Leasing Asset Company Limited
Porterbrook March Leasing (4) Limited;
Porterbrook Maintenance Limited
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date April 4, 2029
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.604
Yield 4.662 pct
Spread 157 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6 pct Dec 2028 UKT
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)