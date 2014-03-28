FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro perp bond
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014

New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB, Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0867620725

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
