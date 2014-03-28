New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro perp bond

March 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB, Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0867620725

