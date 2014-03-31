New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2029 bond

March 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2029
Coupon 2.770 pct
Issue price 99.30
Reoffer price 99.30
Yield 2.828 pct
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)