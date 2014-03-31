FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2029 bond
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2029

Coupon 2.770 pct

Issue price 99.30

Reoffer price 99.30

Yield 2.828 pct

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8BZ5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

