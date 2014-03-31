New Issue-EIB adds 175 mln Turkish Lira to 2018 bond

Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 175 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 96.25

Reoffer price 96.25

Yield 10.349 pct

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 875 million

Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)