New Issue-EIB adds 175 mln Turkish Lira to 2018 bond

Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 175 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 96.25
Reoffer price 96.25
Yield 10.349 pct
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 875 million
Turkish Lira when fungible
