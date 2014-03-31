New Issue- IBB prices 68 mln euro 2019 bond

March 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 68 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.322
Reoffer price 100.322
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
