GM to recall 1.3 mln vehicles to fix electric power steering assist

March 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it would recall more than 1.3 million vehicles in the United States to fix defects in electric power steering assist.

The company on Monday said it expects to take a charge of up to $750 million in the first quarter, primarily related to recalls announced in the quarter. (r.reuters.com/suz97v)

GM expanded its global recall of cars with defective ignition switches to 2.6 million on Friday. That defect has been linked to at least 13 deaths. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)