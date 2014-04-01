New Issue- Tecnocom prices 35 mln euro 2019 bond

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones Y Energia SA
Issue Amount 35 million euro
Maturity Date April 8, 2019
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Saba & BES
Listing MARF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
