New Issue-Volkswagen prices A$250 mln 2018 bond

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Pty Limited

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount A$250 million

Maturity Date April 4, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.51

Reoffer Yield 4.385 pct

Spread 111.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Ovet the 5.5 pct Jan 2018 ACGB

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Limited and Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) and A (S&P)

Denoms (K) 500-10

Governing Law New South Wales

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN AU3CB0220028

