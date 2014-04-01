New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euro to 2020 bond

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 101.532
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 39.3bp
Over the 3 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 5 billion euro when fungible
