New Issue- Bayerische Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 8, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.888

Reoffer yield 1.873 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000BLB6H53

