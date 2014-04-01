New Issue- Bayerische Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 8, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.888
Reoffer yield 1.873 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ BANK & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
