New Issue-BPE prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol (BPE)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.519

Reoffer yield 2.22 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 158.1bp

Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BPE, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Santander &

UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN ES0413790355

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)