New Issue-BPE prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Popular Espanol (BPE)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.519
Reoffer yield 2.22 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 158.1bp
Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BPE, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Santander &
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
