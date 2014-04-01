New Issue-EIB adds 70 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 70 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 93.854
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 225 million euro
When fungible
