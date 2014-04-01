FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 70 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 70 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 70 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 93.854

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 225 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0995130712

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
